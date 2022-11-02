“It’s Revolutionary!” Puma Expands Its Period-Proof Activewear Range

“I remember hitting puberty and finding it so hard to play on the field,” says Australian rugby league player Tiana Penitani. “The bulkiness of pads, the discomfort of tampons and the fear of leaking every month made me really nervous to play.”

Penitani is the face of Puma (opens in new tab) x Modibodi (opens in new tab)’s new leak-proof activewear range, and she’s helping lead a campaign to destigmatise menstrual bleeding in sport. A survey of 1,000 women in Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK and other European countries, conducted as part of the campaign, found that one in two girls quit sport because of their periods, and that most girls and women think that periods need to be more openly discussed in the sports world.

To that end, Penitani has filmed the first of a series of Period Pep Talks.

“The new Puma x Modibodi activewear is designed to support the body whilst menstruating and in movement so you can play without fear of leaking or the discomfort of disposables,” says Penitani. “I think it’s revolutionary!”

And it’s not just competitive athletes who can benefit. As part of the This Girl Can campaign, we spoke to one woman who uses exercise to manage severe period pain.

The range launched in the summer with period-proof sports underwear, and the line has been expanded to include cycling shorts and leggings which absorb the same amount as two to three tampons.

PUMA x Modibodi Active Cycling Shorts and 7/8 Leggings (Image credit: Puma x Modibodi)

The activewear uses built-in liners. After use, the care instructions recommend rinsing (not soaking) in cold water until the water runs clear, then putting them through a cold wash, ideally in a delicates bag.

Forthcoming Period Pep Talks will feature Belgian-Rwandan racing driver Naomi Schiff and British runner Jodie Williams. “I think it’s important for female athletes to share their stories and be as open as we can to help destigmatise the challenges of menstruating whilst competing,” says Williams. “The Puma x Modibodi Period Pep Talks are an awesome way to connect with girls who are considering dropping out of sport and help to normalise menstruation. We need to tackle the stigma that women can’t be active on their periods or when experiencing any of life’s leaks.”