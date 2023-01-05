Meet Joe Wicks At The Body Coach Studios This January

Joe Wicks is launching his first pop-up fitness studio in London this January, giving you a chance to work out with the man himself and other trainers from The Body Coach fitness app.

The Body Coach Studios (opens in new tab) opens for one weekend only Friday 20th January at Protein Studios in east London. Tickets for the various HIIT, strength and yoga sessions become available to buy on EventBrite (opens in new tab) at 9am on 6th January.

There are workouts from 8am each day, including child-friendly family sessions at 11.30am on Saturday and Sunday, plus deaf-accessible HIIT workouts at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. The last workout starts at 6pm and finishes at 7.30pm each day. Wicks himself is leading many of the workouts and will be on hand to meet attendees and answer any questions they have about their fitness routine.

“January is a time when loads of people choose to start their fitness journey, which is great – but it’s not always the easiest to keep going, and I hear from so many people that they really struggle to stay motivated,” says Wicks.

“That’s why this year we wanted to give people a little extra help by opening a space where people can come along to class, enjoy the buzz of working out with other people, and come have a chat with me about their nutrition and fitness goals.”

It costs £12 to attend any of the sessions, with all proceeds being used to support youth community sports clubs. The Body Coach website says it has 15 grants of £1,000 each to share with youth community sports groups, and you can apply for them on the website.

If you’re not in London but still want to try some Wicks workouts, there’s a £20 discount on an annual membership The Body Coach app (opens in new tab) (App Store (opens in new tab) and Google Play (opens in new tab)) if you sign up in January, bringing the price down to £69.99. You can also tackle Joe Wicks’s four-week fat-loss workout plan here on Coach if you’re looking to get fit for free this January.