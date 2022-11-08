Black Friday Garmin Deals 2022: What To Expect In The Sales

We expect the Garmin Forerunner 245 to go for a song during Black Friday 2022

We’re expecting a great year for Black Friday Garmin deals in 2022, simply because Garmin has been so busy this year launching new running watches, fitness trackers, bike computers and more.

That means there will almost certainly be discounts on Garmin’s older products, most of which are still excellent devices in their own right. We’re keeping an eagle eye out for deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245, Forerunner 945 and Instinct 2 in particular, but there will be price reductions across the range from entry-level running watches to high-end cycling computers.

When Is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 itself is on 25th November, with sales running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday. However, the sales period now starts weeks before that date, so you might be able to bag a bargain on the Garmin product you want early in the month and skip the frenzy around the Black Friday weekend.

We’ll be rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals here, so make sure to check this page frequently because new deals will be added all the time throughout the sales period. To get you started we have quick links to current discounts so you can see what’s on offer before Black Friday. But first, here is a collection of articles comparing the latest-but-one model, which we expect to be discounted in the Black Friday sales, with the most recent generation.

