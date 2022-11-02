Black Friday Exercise Bike Deals 2022 Preview
We anticipate impressive exercise bike deals in the Black Friday sales, but it never hurts to start your research early
Black Friday is an excellent time to kit out your home gym, because there are always discounts on weights and cardio machines. The best Black Friday exercise bike deals can bring down the price of top bikes substantially, somewhere in the region of 20-30% – which often translates to three-figure savings.
We anticipate a wide selection of discounts, in part because there were plenty in Amazon’s last big sale, but also because we think the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic are still reverberating through the market. A lot of exercise bikes were sold during that period, so the pool of potential buyers is running a little dry and manufacturers have to compete even harder for the remaining customers.
Here at Coach we’re in a good position to point you in the direction of a good deal this Black Friday. For one, the Coach team has been covering the best exercise bikes and reviewing exercise bikes since 2018, so we have a bank of knowledge to assess the deals on offer. There’s little point in bagging a bargain if you end up with a bike you don’t enjoy using, after all.
We’ve also been covering Black Friday discounts for a similarly lengthy period, so we know what to expect and can recognise an outstanding deal when we see one.
We’ll be picking out the best deals on bikes from the likes of Peloton, Echelon, NordicTrack and others throughout the sale period.
When is Black Friday in 2022?
While Black Friday itself falls on 25th November, the discounts will start popping up weeks ahead of that date, so check here regularly to see if there’s a deal on a bike that suits your budget.
In the meantime, here are some handy links to the exercise bike offerings from major retailers which can be relied on to cut prices. We’ve also included a summary of discounts from the recent Prime Early Access sale to help calibrate your expectations.
Quick Links
US Deals
- Amazon: Discounts on exercise bikes, updated daily (opens in new tab)
- NordicTrack: Exercise bike deals in the fall sale (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: Check for deals on the Peloton Bike (opens in new tab)
- Echelon: Discounts on connected exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Early Black Friday deals on all types of exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on affordable exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- Dicks Sporting Goods: See all exercise bikes on sale from big brands like NordicTrack (opens in new tab)
- Target: See which exercise bikes are discounted (opens in new tab)
UK Deals
- Amazon: Exercise bike deals updated daily (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Check for discounts on exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- NordicTrack: Up to 34% off cardio machines including exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: Check for deals on the Peloton Bike (opens in new tab)
- Echelon: Discounts on connect exercise bikes (opens in new tab)
- JTX Fitness: Deals on cardio machines in the clearance sale (opens in new tab)
Amazon Prime Early Access Deals
To give you an idea of the size of discount to expect, here’s a reminder of the best of the recent Amazon sale.
Previous US Deals
- Peloton Bike:
$1,445$1,225 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save $220)
- NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle:
$1,499.99$899 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save $600.99)
- Life Fitness C1 Exercise Bike:
$2,165$1,732 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save $433)
- Echelon EX3:
$799.99$679.99 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save $120)
- Echelon EX-15:
$499.99$424.99 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save $75)
Previous UK Deals
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle:
£1,799£889 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save £910)
- NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle:
£1,999£1,599 On Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save £400)
- Renpho Exercise Bike:
£601.39£465.57 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save £135.82)
