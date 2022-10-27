The Dumbbell Arms Workout To Build Serious Muscle Mass

If you’re looking to build muscle in your upper arms, dumbbells are your best friend. You can use them to work each arm individually with isolation exercises such as biceps curls and triceps extensions that will help you build sleeve-busting upper arms in no time at all.

In this dumbbell arms workout, you’ll also be increasing the number of reps you do to place more stress on your muscles. You’ll also be doing tri-sets, where you do three exercises back to back with very little rest in between so the muscles you’re targeting have next to no time to recover.

Not only that, you’ll also be increasing the number of reps you do as you move through the three exercises in the tri-set. You’ll start with six reps for the first move, do 12 for the second and then 25 for the third. Given the increase in reps it’s worth having a range of dumbbells to hand for the workout, because you should switch to lighter weights as you move through the tri-set to ensure you’re working with the correct form, especially during the 25-rep set.

If you plan on following this session at home, a pair of adjustable selectorized dumbbells allow you to change the weight quickly, and you’ll find recommended pairs in our selection of the best dumbbells. And if you do invest in a pair, you’ll also be set up to follow our dumbbell workout plan which will build muscle all over, including in your arms. Bear in mind, however, that this workout requires a bench which can be set to an incline, so unless you have a well-appointed home gym, you may have to head to the gym.

How To Do This Dumbbell Arms Workout

This workout is split into two parts, each comprising a three-move tri-set. The first targets your biceps; the second your triceps. Do each tri-set three times. Perform the moves in order with good form, sticking to the reps and rest periods shown, and watch your arms grow!

1A Dumbbell reverse curl

Reps 6 Rest 10sec

Stand tall with your chest up, holding a dumbbell in each hand with a reverse grip so your palms face towards you. Keeping your elbows fixed in position, curl the weights up. Squeeze your biceps at the top, then lower slowly.

1B Dumbbell curl

Reps 12 Rest 10sec

Stand tall with your chest up, holding a lighter dumbbell in each hand with palms facing away from you.

Keeping your elbows fixed in position, curl the weights up. Squeeze your biceps at the top, then lower slowly.

1C Dumbbell hammer curl

Reps 25 Rest 3min

Stand tall with your chest up, holding an even lighter dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your thighs. Keeping your elbows fixed in position, curl the weights up. Squeeze your biceps at the top, then lower slowly.

Reps 6 Rest 10sec

Start in the press-up position but with your thumbs and index fingers together forming a diamond shape. Bend your elbows to lower your chest to the ground, then press back up powerfully to the start.

2B Dumbbell hammer press

Reps 12 Rest 10sec

Lie on an incline bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand at chest height with a palms-facing grip. Keeping your chest up, press the weights directly overhead until your arms are straight. Lower slowly.

2C Dumbbell overhead extension

Reps 25 Rest 3min

Sit on an upright bench with a lighter dumbbell in each hand with your arms straight over your head. Keeping your elbows pointing straight up, lower the weights behind your head, then raise them back to the start.

