3 Lower Abs Workouts To Develop All-Round Core Strength

It is, as everyone knows, really quite hard to get the type of six-pack you see on fitness models, and even harder to maintain it. It is, however, far easier to get a four-pack. If you regularly perform abs workouts and back that up by eating a healthy diet, your upper abs will quickly start to emerge.

Unfortunately the rest of your abs won’t simply follow. The upper abs are the first to show and the easiest to work, because most of the best-known abs exercises target them specifically. That’s why we say sit-ups don’t give you a six-pack.

The lower abs are a tricky area to home in on. Not only does the area around the lower abs seem to be fat’s favourite place to deposit itself, but celebrity trainer Peter Maciver (opens in new tab) (who has worked with Dua Lipa, and Marvin and Rochelle Humes, among others) explains that your lower abs need more focus than any other part of your abdominals because they only ever get worked with targeted exercise.

“You repeatedly use your upper abs with everyday movements like getting out of bed or up from the sofa, so these are always switched on and getting worked, whereas your lower abs aren’t,” he says.

Maciver has devised a four-move routine to target your lower abs. Fair warning: unless you’re the lowest end of the healthy body-fat percentage range you’re unlikely to see visible lower abs muscles. However, there are plenty more benefits to strengthening your core muscles – which include your lower abs – ranging from better running form to improved posture.

Convinced? Sure you are, so here are three lower abs workouts to add to your training. The first is from Maciver, then we have two more that employ a pull-up bar or gym rings to expand the range of lower abs exercises in your abs arsenal.

We suggest gymnastic rings because they create more instability, which is great for developing your core strength, but you can also use a pull-up bar. If you want to save money, cancel your gym membership, buy one of our recommendations of the best pull-up bars and perform these sessions at home.

Five-Minute Lower Abs Workout

Complete the allocated reps for each of the moves below and if your lower abs can stomach it, repeat the entire circuit for up to three times in total.

1 Leg raise

Time 30sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back with your feet together and legs extended, with your hands by your sides, palms down on the floor. Raise your legs, keeping your hands flat on the floor and your lower back pressed into the floor. Slowly lower your legs, stopping just above the floor, and pause for a moment before raising your legs back up.

2 In and out

Time 30sec Rest 15sec

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Extend your arms in front of you, lift your feet off the floor and draw your knees to your chest. Simultaneously lower your torso and extend your legs in front of you, then bring your knees and chest together again. Repeat the movements with control.

3 Toe tap

Time 30sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back and raise your legs into tabletop position, with a 90° bend at your hips and knees. Keeping the bend in your knee, lower your right foot to tap the floor, then return to the start. Repeat on the other side, alternating sides with each rep.

4 Reverse crunch

Time 30sec Rest 15sec

Lie on your back and raise your legs into tabletop position, with a 90° bend at your hips and knees. Use your lower abs to bring your knees towards your chest and lift your hips (and only your hips) off the floor. Return to tabletop position and repeat.

Superset Lower Abs Workout

Our next two lower abs workouts combine a superset with a tri-set to fatigue your lower abs in less time by reducing the rest time between exercises.

The superset in this first session works your core and lower abs especially hard as you move your legs upwards, downwards, left and right. Keep each rep quite fast but always controlled so it’s your muscles that do the work, not just your legs swinging back and forth.

Then the tri-set targets your entire core, which must maintain tension to keep your body stable, as well as your side abs with the introduction of movements that keep your body guessing.

1A Hanging knee raise

Targets Entire core

Sets 4 Reps 15 Rest 30sec

Hang from a set of rings or pull-up bar with an overhand grip and straight legs. Brace your abs, then draw your knees up towards your chest. Hold this position for a one-count, then lower back to the start. That’s one rep.

1B Hanging knee twist

Targets Entire abs and core

Sets 4 Reps 15 each side Rest 60sec

The set-up is the same as move 1A, except once your draw your knees up, you keep them bent and rotate them one side, then the other, alternating sides for the duration of the set.

2A Alternating leg raise

Targets Lower abs

Sets 4 Reps 25 each leg Rest 30sec

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head, holding your feet just off the floor with legs straight. Raise one leg and lower it again, then repeat with the other leg.

2B Plank jack

Targets Entire core

Sets 4 Reps 25 Rest 30sec

Start in a plank position resting on your forearms with feet together. Jump your feet out to the sides, then back in again. That’s one rep.

2C Superman plank

Targets Entire core

Sets 4 Reps 12 Rest 60sec

Start in a plank position resting on your forearms with feet together. Lift your left leg while extending your right arm forwards, then bring them back to the start position. Repeat with the opposite limbs. That’s one rep.

Lower Abs Workout On A Pull-Up Bar

The first part of this workout is done entirely from a pull-up bar or gym rings and is a pre-fatigue superset. The hanging leg raise comes first to really test your abs, so when you move on to the slightly easier hanging knee raise, you will already be fatiguing so additional muscle fibres will be recruited to help with the reps. This means you work your abs harder in less time.

The subsequent tri-set targets your lower abs and your obliques. These reps should be fast yet controlled – the key is to get into a smooth and regular rep movement pattern while maintaining tension throughout your entire core. Be prepared: this tri-set is tough and your abs will burn, so extend the rest periods slightly if you need a little more recovery time.

1A Hanging leg raise

Targets Lower abs and core

Sets 3 Reps 8-12 Rest 0sec

Hang from rings or a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Brace your abs and raise your legs, keeping them straight, until they are parallel to the floor. Pause for a one-count, then lower.

1B Hanging knee raise

Targets Lower abs and core

Sets 3 Reps 15-20 Rest 60sec

Hang from rings or a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Brace your abs, then draw your knees up until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Pause for a one-count, then lower.

2A Garhammer raise

Targets Lower abs and core

Sets 4 Reps 20-25 Rest 20sec

Start at the top of the hanging knee raise, then squeeze your abs to raise your knees higher. Lower back to the start, keeping tension on your abs throughout. Ensure these reps are fast but controlled.

2B Hanging knee side raise left

Targets Lower abs and obliques

Sets 3 Reps 12-15 Rest 20sec

Hang from rings or a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Brace your abs, then draw your knees up and to your left-hand side. Pause for a one-count, then lower.

2C Hanging knee side raise right

Targets Lower abs and obliques

Sets 3 Reps 12-15 Rest 60sec

Hang from rings or a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Brace your abs, then draw your knees up and to your right-hand side. Pause for a one-count, then lower.